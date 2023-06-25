NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — What happened in the year 1898?

Teddy Roosevelt and his Rough Riders charged up San Juan Hill in the Spanish American War, Miller Reese Hutchison invented the first electric hearing aid, and here in North Dakota, the town of Wishek was platted.

Wishek was officially formed when the railroad made its way to the area. When that happened, a post office was open. The city was named after John H. Wishek Sr., a local cattleman, and the town was initially filled with Germans from Russia. Many members of the town still trace their roots to these original immigrants.

The post office in Wishek has been in operation since 1898, as old as the town itself.

To honor the town’s 125th year, and the post office too, members of the city set up a Pony Express route from Bismarck to Wishek today to remind everyone the strength and determination their ancestors had to make this beautiful place home. It will take the entire day to get from Bismarck to Wishek, which is about an hour and a half away by car. They will take some mail with them, including a special certificate honoring the city’s 125th year.

All week long, the community of Wishek will have events celebrating 125 years in North Dakota. From history lessons to church services and car shows to parades, there will be so much available this week in Wishek. It’s a chance to look back and say thank you to the past for the future we get to enjoy with each rising sun.

For a list of all the events Wishek has to offer, click here.

Happy Quasquicentennial, Wishek!