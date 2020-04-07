With in-store dining gone, a Berthold restaurant opens a pop-up shop

Coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced North Dakota restaurants to shut down their dining rooms, but many are cooking up new ways to serve their communities. A restaurant in Berthold has turned its vacant space into a one-stop-shop for customers.

At BackDraft Cafe & BBQ, the kitchen is still busy making takeout orders, but the dining room has a different look.

“So we wanted to help out our town. We’re a half-hour from Minot, so we wanted to help out our town as much as we could,” said manager Christa Lowery.

Lowery and her dad came up with the idea to open up a pop-up shop. Produce, paper towels and cleaning products all fill tables in what used to be the dining room.

She said, “A lot of the elderly, they love this. They’re like, ‘I don’t want to go to town. It’s crowded,’ and they are in that part that could hurt them.”

Berthold resident Debbie Deaver says in all the years she’s lived in the area, this is the best thing she’s seen yet.

“I fall into that category, so you appreciate when people do things for you. So yeah, if I need ketchup, I’ll come in here and buy it,” said Deaver.

With so much pain being felt around the world, she says seeing the community unite gives her hope that we will all get through this together.

Deaver added, “That’s what it is about, the people here. Not even about making money, but if you can save someone a trip or going out to be exposed.”

“It’s wonderful. It feels great to help them. And their smiles when they come in, they’re so excited to see us,” said Lowery.

Lowery says she is working on bringing more options to the store to better serve the community, and keep those smiling faces coming back.

The restaurant side of the business is also finding new ways to keep customers coming in.
They offer a discount on their dinners every day.

