With looming fears of a second shutdown, one business says they are ready if it happens

Back in March, Gov. Doug Burgum issued an executive order closing bars and restaurants. For Prairie Sky Breads in Minot, the transition wasn’t that difficult.

Once the executive order was lifted it allowed restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity which the owners decided to stick with. Making sure customers are properly social distancing and requiring masks at all times, they say it won’t be as hard to scale back as before.

“We already have curbside up, our delivery up. All of those things are in place for us. So I think the transition would be a lot easier for us,” said co-owner Jazmine Schultz.

Other businesses with limited dining capacity ventured to outdoor dining, but with the cold winter months in North Dakota, that won’t be an option. The Chamber of Commerce President says things aren’t looking good for the local economy.

“I don’t know if there is an answer if we got back to a shutdown status. Right now, Ward County is yellow, the Governor has a press conference for tomorrow. I’m not sure what he is going to tell us, but we will see what happens tomorrow,” said Minot Chamber of Commerce President, John MacMartin.

The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.