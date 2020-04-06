Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

With Many Restaurants Closed, Supply Stores Also Hurting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple the restaurant industry, it’s also hurting the businesses that supply your favorite restaurants.

One of those businesses is Capital Restaurant Supply, which provides services for several thousand customers not only here but in portions of South Dakota and Montana.

They say business is down 40-percent over the same three week period last year.

They are having trouble keeping some items on the shelves, such as take out containers, plastic utensils and cleaning products.

Vacuum seal bags are also selling more, as people are buying in bulk for fear that certain produce could run out.

Owners say they’re also looking at adapting to the changing times by offering new products.

“Some of the restaurants are starting to have their employees wear masks, and that’s something we’ve never carried before and so we’re working on trying to you know meet the demand of what our customers are needing right now and hopefully we can help them out with what they need in this unprecedented time,” said Dawn Rhone, the CFO of Capital Restaurant Supply in Bismarck.

She adds they quickly sold out of their supply of toilet paper but did just get a fresh shipment of hand sanitizer in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"

Restaurant Suppliers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Suppliers"

Coronavirus Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Survivor"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Trombone Player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trombone Player"

Terrorizing Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing Charge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

COVID-19 Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Recovery"

UMary Holy Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Holy Week"

Mental Health Coping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health Coping"

Change.org Petition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change.org Petition"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge