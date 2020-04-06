With Many Restaurants Closed, Supply Stores Also Hurting

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple the restaurant industry, it’s also hurting the businesses that supply your favorite restaurants.

One of those businesses is Capital Restaurant Supply, which provides services for several thousand customers not only here but in portions of South Dakota and Montana.

They say business is down 40-percent over the same three week period last year.

They are having trouble keeping some items on the shelves, such as take out containers, plastic utensils and cleaning products.

Vacuum seal bags are also selling more, as people are buying in bulk for fear that certain produce could run out.

Owners say they’re also looking at adapting to the changing times by offering new products.

“Some of the restaurants are starting to have their employees wear masks, and that’s something we’ve never carried before and so we’re working on trying to you know meet the demand of what our customers are needing right now and hopefully we can help them out with what they need in this unprecedented time,” said Dawn Rhone, the CFO of Capital Restaurant Supply in Bismarck.

She adds they quickly sold out of their supply of toilet paper but did just get a fresh shipment of hand sanitizer in.