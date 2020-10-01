With more new cases, Souris Valley Care Center in Velva works to mitigate COVID spread

McHenry county is one of several counties in the state with a recent uptick in coronavirus cases ..

But most of the cases are contained to a skilled nursing facility.

Thirty of the 31 current active cases in the county are all residents within the Souris Valley Care Center in Velva.



Staff and residents are tested once a week and will soon be moving to twice a week .. and positive cases are secluded to the facility’s own COVID unit with specific workers who do not enter the non-COVID unit.



The administrator says the long-term care center has continuously worked towards preventing the spread by social distancing, wearing proper PPE, and spreading awareness as best they can that COVID is still actively spreading across the state.



Still, she says she has a plea for others to take similar responsibility.

“Wear a mask,” said administrator Kaylene Kitelinger. “If you’re sick, stay home. Just stay home until you feel better and just social distance and follow the CDC recommendations because it does spread fast.”



Outdoor visitations are the only in-person visits allowed right now.

