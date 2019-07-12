With R-22 being phased out in 2020, ice rink facility managers are preparing

A popular refrigerant used for ice skating rinks, R-22, is being phased out.

Arenas across the country are having to come up with a solution. Some are stocking up on it before it’s phased out in the next year.

Two thousand pounds of R-22 can last a rink between five and eight years.

It doesn’t come cheap, though–it costs $25,000 for two-thousand pounds.

Once it runs out, arenas have to be remodeled for a new refrigeration system.

Maysa Arena in Minot uses an ammonia brine, so it won’t have to worry about the phase out.

It’s also cheaper to use…

“If we have to replace our salt water, you’re looking at maybe $1,000 worth of salt and then, of course, the water costs,” said Bob Gillen, Maysa Arena general manager.

“So, it’s a lot cheaper if we were to have a leak and flush the system and re-add some salt water to our system versus paying $25,000 for the number of pounds we would need to refrigerate for a given season,” Gillen added.

Remodeling an arena can cost around one-million dollars.

The VFW Rink-2 in Bismarck uses R-22. The facilities manager says the park board is in the early planning stages on what to do about it.