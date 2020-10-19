With winter weather already here, shelters are gearing up to welcome people

Winter weather is coming in well before winter this year and shelters in the area are gearing up to open their doors to people who don’t have a warm place to stay. On average, there are more than 40 men and women who are considered homeless in the Minot area.

“The guys who stay here at the shelter, they stay here from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and then they go out and hopefully go to work. That’s kind of our main focus, ” said Mike Zimmer.

The Men’s Winter Refuge is open for six months throughout the year. Mike Zimmer said this is time for people in need to save money and get back on their feet.

He added, “Mike: We get guys that have been laid off from a job, and a lot of times it was a job that included housing, so they lose their job and place to say all in one.”

Wayne Pettibone’s, story is a little different. Last year he was weighed down with medical bills and unable to work. Back then, he says he was skeptical about going to shelter.

“When I envisioned a shelter, I thought of a cot in an auditorium where I gotta sleep with one eye open and my stuff is going to get stolen,” said Wayne Pettibone.

But that’s not what he got at all.

Pettibone added, “When I came here, I was not expecting a home. Basically, where I can get a meal and a shower.”

With winter storms quickly approaching, the number of homeless people is expected to increase.

Pettibone says the resources are there and people shouldn’t be skeptical about asking for help.

“It can happen to anybody, super quick, and it isn’t necessarily a bad decision, just sometimes how things turn out,” said Pettibone.

There are multiple resources available in the area for those who find themselves in need:

Dickinson

Minot

Bismarck

Williston