COLEHARBOR, N.D. (KXNET) — Wolf Creek Winery announced the groundbreaking for its new facility.

According to a news release, the new facility is at 119 Main Street in Coleharbor.

They started in the early 2000s as a hobby, and by 2014, it was a licensed and bonded winery. The target to produce 2,000 gallons of wine annually was exceeded and has sparked them to broaden their horizon.

Now, they take pride in being one of the finest boutique wineries in the state.

The new facility will have 2,000 square feet dedicated to wine production and a 1,200-square-foot tasting room and storefront. It will also have an outdoor covered patio area with views of a small vineyard.

The winery will offer a selection of craft and domestic beer and a limited food menu.

The space will also be equipped to host planned events, intimate gatherings, small festivals, and receptions.

You can get updates online.