Woman accused of attacking victim with board in Watford City

WATERFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have charged a woman from Louisiana who is accused of holding another woman against her will and repeatedly attacking her with a board at a Watford City home.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Nytera Staten with felonious restraint and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Watford City police say the victim told them Staten dragged her into her home by her hair, repeatedly assaulted her with a board that had nails in it, and then cut her hand with a kitchen knife.

The two lived together at the residence a couple of months prior to the incident. But the victim said Staten returned and tried to try to get cash from her. It’s not known whether Staten has hired an attorney.

