Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in Maddock apartment

MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say they have apprehended a 34-year-old woman in connection with a fatal stabbing in Maddock earlier this week.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of 33-year-old Monte Herman Jr. She has not been formally charged.

Authorities responded to a call at a Maddock apartment about 4:20 a.m., Monday, and discovered that Herman had sustained multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was in the apartment when authorities arrived.

A knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was found in the kitchen sink.

