A woman was arrested for aggravated assault after she stabbed a man in Bismarck Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:02 p.m.

According to Sgt. Scott Betz of the Bismarck Police, the man was sent to the hospital with stab wounds and his condition is unknown at this time.

The incident occurred at the 700 block of N 3rd Street.

The Bismarck Police are still investigating the situation at this time.