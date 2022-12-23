BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A woman was arrested this week after hospital workers say she threatened to kill them.

It happened this week at Sanford Health.

Bismarck police say Jenessa Malarkey was being committed after she’d already threatened to ‘gut and kill’ workers at West Central Human Services.

Police talked to emergency room doctors at Sanford who says Malarkey told them when she gets out, she’d come back with a gun, shoot workers at the hospital, and then herself.

One psychiatrist told police she doesn’t believe this was a mental health issue.

Malarkey is homeless but was in court on Friday on two counts of terrorizing.

She was given a $1,000 bond and her trial is scheduled for April 2023.