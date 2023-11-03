UPDATE: 11/03/2023, 2:10 p.m.

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — As of November 3, the woman who was arrested for waving a knife inside a bank is now also being charged with Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Menacing; all of which are misdemeanors.

She has not been charged with robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/02/2023, 5:32 p.m.

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Dickinson woman was arrested after she allegedly waved a knife inside a bank.

According to Dickinson Police, officers responded at Bravera Bank North just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a woman acting erratic inside the lobby.

Employees say the 36-year-old woman requested staff to close her bank account and withdraw her funds.

She accused the staff of not providing the right amount and started to threaten them with a large hunting knife.

The woman then left the bank before officers arrived; however, when she drove away, she hit a support pillar on the outside of the bank.

Officers ordered her from the vehicle and took her into custody.

After an investigation, officers then arrested the woman for numerous crimes including:

Robbery

Terrorizing

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia

Criminal Mischief

The woman was remanded to the custody of the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Nobody was injured during this event.