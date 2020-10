A 25-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash east of Dunseith Saturday.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:00 a.m.

The driver was traveling on 33rd Avenue NE when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went off the roadway into a ditch where it overturned.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.