Woman dead after crash on I-94 east of Bismarck

Local News

A 57-year old woman is dead and a 64-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on I-94 east of Bismarck on Saturday.

The 64-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Blazer from Bismarck to Hazelton around 9:00 a.m., and the 57-year-old woman was driving from Bismarck to an unknown location in a Toyota Camry.

As the Blazer was about to pass the Camry, the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Camry turned left in front of the Blazer to cross the median, then the front of the Blazer struck the driver’s side of the Camry.

The driver of the Camry suffered severe injuries and was transported by Metro Area Ambulance Service to Sanford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Blazer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital by private vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

