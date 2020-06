A 45-year-old woman died Sunday after her vehicle left the roadway two miles east of Douglas.

The woman was driving westbound on the way from Minot to Douglas when the vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch where it struck an approach and vaulted, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver will be released Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.