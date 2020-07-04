Woman dies in motorcycle crash near Ray

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

A 55-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle overturned Saturday evening around 7:35 p.m., five miles west of Ray.

The woman was riding the motorcycle west on Highway 2 when the motorcycle drifted onto the north shoulder and overturned in a ditch.

The driver was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash.

She was transported by Ray Ambulance to the Tioga Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.