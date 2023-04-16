ROLETTE COUNTY, ND (KXNET) — A woman is now dead after losing control of her SUV in the snow melt 7:43 AM Sunday, April 16. According to ND Highway Patrol, the driver was coming from Cando westbound on ND 66.

Officials say the roadway was covered in water due to a snow melt overnight and the driver lost control of the SUV, a Ford Escape.

She veered off to a ditch, rolled, and the SUV came to rest on its roof in the flooded ditch.

The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials say she was wearing a seatbelt.

NDHP is warning drivers in our area that the snowmelt is still a threat on our roads, and if you see water on the road, stop and turn around. You need to find another way home. Even if it’s not deep water, it can still cause you to hydroplane and lose control of the vehicle. It is very dangerous for both new and seasoned drivers.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP. The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.