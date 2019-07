A Minot woman died Saturday after a kayak she was in tipped over at Fort Ransom State Park.

According to the Ransom County Sheriff, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday they were dispatched to a kayak that was tipped over.

The male was rescued from the Sheyenne River.

The woman – Nora Bailey of Minot was also pulled from the water, but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Nine first responding agencies aided in the rescue and investigation.