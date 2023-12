BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 57-year-old homeless woman was found deceased in Bismarck earlier this week due to cold weather-related injuries.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the woman was found on the back patio of a residence on Cottonwood Loop around 2 p.m. on December 11.

Officers confirmed that it appeared there were no signs of trauma and that foul play was not involved.