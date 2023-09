MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Heather Hoffman was found guilty Tuesday of the April 2022 murder of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert, the father of her child.

Last year, police responded to an unresponsive man lying in front of a home in NW Minot with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as Eckert.

Hoffman pled not guilty to the charges but was found guilty by the jury after a week-long trial that ended on September 12.

A sentencing hearing for Hoffman is currently scheduled for December 1, 2023.