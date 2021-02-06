Woman from Ray creates online one-stop-shop for everyone

A woman in Ray is hoping to create a one-stop-shop for all.

For the last few months, Tessa Barrow has been running and operating her online store, Mama Bear, Handmade and More.

Barrow says it features a majority of locally made items and has just about anything you can think of from baby clothes to car accessories.

She says she started the business to create a place for everyone to grab whatever they need, whenever they need it.

“You know if someone needs something for a fast baby shower they can just drop in and get a swaddle and get an outfit and a baby toy and get to where they need to. Or if you need a gift card or you just need anything, I just want to be able to give this small town anything they can think of,” Barrow said.

Barrow says she plans to transition the online business to a store front by March.