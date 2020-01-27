Woman held in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in North Dakota

Authorities in northeastern North Dakota are holding a 32-year-old woman in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at her home.

Grand Forks County deputies were called to a home in Northwood about 9:30 p.m. Sunday where the wounded boy was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Officers then arrested 32-year-old Samantha Wilson of Northwood.

She’s being held in the Grand Forks County Jail for suspicion of murder, and bodily fluid contact with an officer.

“Deputies responded to the scene, and upon investigation, they were able to determine that it was actually a murder that occurred,” said Andy Schneider, Grand Forks County Sheriff.

The sheriff says three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, and one of those three was sleeping. A handgun was recovered.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting local agencies.

