MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — On March 14, around 4:00 a.m., Mandan Police officers responded to a residence in northwest Mandan.

According to a news release, the 911 caller reported a stabbing that happened at that location.

Officers found a 31-year-old female who had been assaulted, and she was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The case is ongoing and witnesses are being interviewed.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story — check back for additional information as it becomes available.