MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 54-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand by her neighbor, a 31-year-old woman, late Sunday night while the neighbor was arguing with her husband.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stated that she was at her neighbor’s house in Glen Ullin when an argument began between the husband and wife when the wife suddenly stabbed the victim in the hand.

The wife was then arrested for aggravated assault and for active Class A Misdemeanor warrants for Mistreating Animals that she had out of Williams County.

The wife is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and will be making her initial appearance in court later today.