Woman uses pennies to make a difference

Tina Jennings is from Washburn, ND and recently began a ‘Pennies Project.’ In her Facebook post from May, she stated she wanted to make a difference because she sees so many people that are hurting emotionally.

So she decided to use these pennies as a way to bring positivity to those around her. Each penny symbolizes prayers and hopes for people that are struggling. She started with 20,961 pennies.



















Q: What made you think of doing something with pennies??

A: I decided to do the pennies because I have a copper farmhouse sink and other copper accents in my kitchen and I wanted to bring copper somehow into my master bathroom. And like most women today I was scrolling through Pinterest and came across a penny floor and loved it. Then it turned into more than that.

Q: What’s the dollar value amount of the pennies used?

A: Right now there’s approximately $350 worth of pennies laid. It is 288 pennies per square foot.



Q: How long did it take?

A: It took me two weeks to lay all the pennies and seal them.



Q: did you have any help?

A: I did all of it by myself.



Q: Did you do this project in your house or vacation home?

A: It is my own home

Q: Is there anything else you want to add?

I am just in the process of finishing the bathroom. I am also doing the vanity top with vessel sinks in the uncirculated pennies. I am also incorporating the pennies in my shower.

Jennings said she bought this house 7 years ago. Before that, it was vacant for 15 years. As a real estate agent back then she saw value in fixing it up. However, her husband lost his job at the time and she ended up getting sick and having seizures. Because of the seizures, she was=unable to update her real estate license.

Since then she has been on medication for the seizures and has been using the penny project as a way to help heal herself in a sense.

Her hope is to finish this project and move back to Bismarck and reinstate her real estate license.

She said she will continue the penny project by leaving a penny in each home she sells as positive hope for people that live there.

