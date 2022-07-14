BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — China Star, a popular Chinese buffet restaurant in Bismarck, took to Facebook on Wednesday to assert its innocence after a woman who dined in the restaurant on July 12 posted an image of a supposed maggot she claimed she found in her food while eating there.

According to the Facebook post, the woman, along with four other adults and a child, ate at the restaurant for over two hours and did not make any complaints until the very end of their meal and refused to pay.

China Star then reached out to the City of Bismarck to have a Health Department investigator inspect the restaurant and make an official report on the matter.

The investigation report stated no insect larvae were found in the restaurant, there were no health violations at the restaurant and specifically noted that the woman’s complaint was not factual at all.

The inspector also wrote there were over 400 meals served on July 12 and that there were no similar complaints raised.

The restaurant has since received praise from local residents who commended them for tackling the issue head-on and even posting the official report completed by the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Department. The post currently has over 200+ likes and shares.