BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local women are working to inspire the next generation.

Members of the Bismarck Mandan Professional Women in Building made an appearance at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library on Wednesday for a children’s reading hour.

To spark interest in their audience, they read a story, called “The House that She Built,” and gave a presentation on the tools commonly used when building a house.

“Obviously we’re here to encourage women, but just the industry as well,” says Tammy Skogen, a member of Bismarck Mandan Professional Women in Building. “I don’t know what the average age of contractors is, but it’s pretty high, so we want to encourage that professional area and growth.”

Their goal is to inspire the children of today to be the builders of tomorrow — and judging by the comments from some of those who dropped by the event, it seems to be working.

“I didn’t know there were that many jobs in construction, or building a house,” said attendee Elaina Huber, “so that was really interesting to know and kind of spark my idea interests.”

The Bismarck Mandan Professional Women in Building will host another presentation at the library on July 26.

For more information, click here. If you’d like the Bismarck Mandan Professional Women in Building to come into your classroom and give a presentation, click here.