WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — An expo specifically for women is promoting the strength that women have in leadership roles.

Starting in 2016, the Women in Leadership Expo is a two-day event, that brings recognition to the female leaders in our communities.

Organizers with the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce say that being a leader can be as simple as lending a helping hand.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in your career, you can be a leader, you can take leadership skills and apply them, wherever you are in your life. I think it’s just really important to build those women up in whatever facet of life that they are in and to inspire them,” said Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President, Anna Nelson.

The first day will cover mental health and well-being.

Women in attendance were trained to be mental health first aid certified.

Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President says that women face a lot of pressure specific to them, so it is important to be trained to handle these moments.

“They can be caring neighbors to everybody that they see, whether that’s friends, family, colleagues, children, whoever they come in contact with that might need a little extra help, they’ll have the tools then to go and help them,” added Nelson.

The second day of the expo will speak to more of the professional side, featuring three keynote speakers and breakout sessions.

The Women in Leadership Expo firmly believe in the importance of women being at the table where decisions are being made.

“As women, I can’t think of a stronger creature, to be honest with you. There’s so much we can do,” said Nelson.

This expo will return to the Grand Williston Hotel and Convention center tomorrow.

There are now just five spots open for this two-day event so if you are interested in attending, visit the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce website.