Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Women in the farming industry are on the rise

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Women in agriculture aren’t as uncommon as one would think. We talked to a woman who is a representative for a seed company in North Dakota who said farmers have been on board with working with a female in the field.

Maria Harvey trains new seed dealers, including farmers, independent retailers and co-ops on how to sell seeds and succeed with their products. Harvey also helps farmers find the best seeds for their acres.

She said it’s common to think gender-specific obstacles like financing, markets and agricultural training put females at a disadvantage, but many would be surprised to find that isn’t the case in our state.

“It’s been really surprising. Guys have been way more receptive to it than I thought they would be. You know, they really seem to like the attention to detail, the focus on service and they like the fact that if I don’t know something I’m not gonna lie to them about it. I’m just gonna go find them the answers,” said Harvey, Account Manager at Legend Seeds.

She said she is seeing more women interested in the agronomy field and encourages women and men to go to school to learn more about farming in our state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Dickinson Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Death"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge