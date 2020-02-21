Women United to kick-off 5th annual Little Black Dress campaign

Women United announced their 5th Annual Little Black Dress Campaign during the week of Feb. 24.

For five days, Women United, an affinity group of Souris Valley United Way, will be wearing the same black dress or outfit for four consecutive days and collecting funds to help local young women. Event proceeds will be distributed to Full Steam Ahead, a local organization kicking off “Girls Who Code.”

Additional funds will be set aside for Women United initiatives.

The “Girls Who Code” program will “build a supportive sisterhood of peers and role models to assist young females with their mission to close the gender gap in technology-based fields,” according to Women United.

“We are excited to raise funds and awareness for the ‘Girls Who Code’ program through Full Steam Ahead. This program will provide young girls the opportunity to understand technology-based jobs and hopefully spark their interest early. I’m not sure there are many things stronger than a group of women coming together to support a common, local cause,” said Marisa Trueblood, Women United member.

