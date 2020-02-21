Women United to kick-off 5th annual Little Black Dress campaign

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Women United announced their 5th Annual Little Black Dress Campaign during the week of Feb. 24.

For five days, Women United, an affinity group of Souris Valley United Way, will be wearing the same black dress or outfit for four consecutive days and collecting funds to help local young women. Event proceeds will be distributed to Full Steam Ahead, a local organization kicking off “Girls Who Code.”

Additional funds will be set aside for Women United initiatives.

The “Girls Who Code” program will “build a supportive sisterhood of peers and role models to assist young females with their mission to close the gender gap in technology-based fields,” according to Women United.

“We are excited to raise funds and awareness for the ‘Girls Who Code’ program through Full Steam Ahead. This program will provide young girls the opportunity to understand technology-based jobs and hopefully spark their interest early. I’m not sure there are many things stronger than a group of women coming together to support a common, local cause,” said Marisa Trueblood, Women United member.

If you’d like to contribute, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update"

Custer Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Custer Park"

Fight over Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight over Mineral Rights"

New Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Theater"

FEMA Map Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA Map Appeal"

Security Scare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Scare"

Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Petty Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petty Theft"

MAFB B-52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB B-52s"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge