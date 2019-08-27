Women’s Equality Day: Why Voting History Matters

Monday marks the 99th Anniversary of white women in the United States having the right to legally vote. If you think about it, that was less than a hundred years ago that certain women were given the right to vote.

But it’s been even less time since black, Asian, native or Latino women had that same right.

“It was rather eye-opening and actually rather amusing to see what that propaganda said that women shouldn’t vote,” said Judith Hammer, resident

Which is why the North Dakota Women’s Network put on a historic event to shed light on this issue for everyone. They had trivia, games, and food at the former governor’s mansion. And whether you’re young or old, voting affects everyone.

“I didn’t realize how much work and stuff went into everything. I want to take time and be really grateful for all the work people did for us to be here,” said Whitney Wiegrich, resident.

The event also addressed the issues minorities had to face when it came to getting the same rights.

“There were many things done on the state level to prevent them from voting including literacy exams, poll taxes, and violence at the polls. Also, it took many years for people with disabilities to be guaranteed access to the polls,” said Kristie Wolff, Executive Director of the ND Women’s Network.

So, even though the anniversary was marked, it was many, many years later and only with the help of many different people that the right to vote was granted to everyone.