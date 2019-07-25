Women’s Prison Still at Capacity; County Officials Fear the Cost will Fall on Taxpayers

In continuing coverage: Dakota Women’s Correction, the state’s women’s prison in New England, is at capacity.

So what does this means for county jails that have to pick up inmates, now being turned away?

We spoke with the Director of Women’s Services at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She says although there are still empty beds at the Women’s Prison, they are not allowed to fill them.

This comes from a prison population management plan, or ‘prioritization plan’, adopted by North Dakota lawmakers in 2017.

The cap for female prisoners at the state’s only women’s prison is 126, or 224 including transitional facilities.

The Director of Transitional Planning Services for the DOCR, Steve Hall explains, “Unfortunately, our female population has grown to a level that exceeded that budgeted capacity.”

But the plan affects all state prisons, including the State Penitentiary, James River Correctional Center, and the Missouri River Correctional Center.

When these facilities hit their cap, they are in ‘prioritization mode’. Offenders are refused entry and sent back to the county jails.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben shares, “My concern is these are state inmates being held at a county facility with no compensation.”

Sheriff Leben says Burleigh County has housed a total of five state prisoners at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center since May.

He adds, “These are people who have been adjudicated to go to prison, and they’re not.”

Sheriff Leben says they have the room, but his biggest concern is the cost burden, particularly any unplanned medical expenses.

He explains, “If we have an inmate that has a heart attack, or something to that extent, we’re talking some serious medical bills.”

We asked if this has happened at the Detention Center yet:

Sheriff Leben replied, “We haven’t been hit with high medical bills, but we have been hit with medical bills. We had a bill and we are looking at several thousand dollars.”

The Burleigh County Sheriff says he’s not alone. He tells us all sheriffs in North Dakota that run a jail are on the same page.

The DOCR can get out of prioritization mode, and that’s their goal.

Hall shares, “For instance, this week I think we have six females releasing, so we’re going to be able to accept five from the counties. So we prioritize those top five females based on their offense.”

Burleigh County is back down to two prisoners that could be released back to state custody this week.

Hall says it’s all a part of criminal justice reform and finding alternatives to locking more and more people up.

He adds, “We need to look at alternatives to incarceration, and what’s available in our community and what can be effective.”

Sheriff Leben shares, “The days of just locking people up and not trying to fix the problem, you know those days are over. But at the end of the day, just not taking prisoners at the state level and telling the counties to deal with it, I don’t now if that’s the right answer either.”

Hall thinks it will be brought up again next session, specifically, to talk about cost burden on the counties.

Sheriff Leben says they’ve been able to handle the costs so far. But as it continues, he says they would either have to cut costs within the department or go to the county commission for more funding.