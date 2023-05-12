MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to UN Women, one in three women has experienced physical or sexual violence. That’s why self-defense classes have become more popular.

Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Michael Sian, the head instructor for martial arts at Spectrum Fitness, about a class that is helping women stay safe.

The self-defense seminar is happening on Saturday from 1-3 p.m., covering several subjects.

Women can sign up by calling Spectrum Fitness at (701) 509-2260 or by downloading the MindBody App and signing up on there.

The class costs $40 per person and is for ages 12 and older.