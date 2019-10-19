Women’s Soccer: MSU soccer breaks losing streak

The Minot State Univerity Beaver’s soccer team hosted the University of Sioux Falls Cougars Friday.

The Beavers offense started off aggressive and didn’t let up.

Early on, mid-fielder Sofia Lewis led the charge with a shot from deep that she missed to the left. Lewis kept attacking, making moves against defenders to get open, and she missed a shot to the right.

Then mid-fielder Kelsey Pena shot the ball from deep, hitting the top of the goal. But the Beavers offense stayed aggressive lead by Sofia Lewis with two goals and forward Melanie van Walstijn.

Beavers won 3-1 and return to action Sunday when they take on Southwest Minnesota State.