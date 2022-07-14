MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking for a relaxing activity for you and your pet, look no further.

Woof and Wine is giving people the opportunity to tour downtown Minot with your four-legged friends.

For one day only, eight different businesses were serving up samplings of eight different types of wine.

“Really this is a fun way to get people out and about, to bring them into downtown and just walking around, enjoying the beautiful weather, and kind of seeing what downtown has to offer,” said Event Coordinator of Gourmet Chef, Olivia Kimberlin.

While you’re tasting wine, your dog got to chow down on some treats.

Some of the proceeds from this event are going towards the Minot police K-9 unit.

Minot PD is looking for a new K-9 pup and those in the downtown area felt this was the perfect way to help them out.

“Our animals are so important us and making sure that they’ve got the best treatment, the best care and that the police department is equipped as fully as possible, is really important, especially keeping our community safe,” added Kimberlin.

This is the first ever Woof and Wine downtown Minot has put on.

Organizers say they were blown away by all the support and all the people who showed up.

“Just seeing the support and the excitement and you know people telling their friends and going oh we’re coming to that, we’re coming to that. That’s so cool to see and it really makes what we do here just phenomenal,” said Kimberlin.

Organizers hope to host another pet-friendly event downtown soon.