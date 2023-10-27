BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Before the sun even came up, workers were out plowing, shoveling, and blowing snow all over the capital city.

And that includes the facilities workers at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

On Friday evening, the Bismarck High Demons were preparing to host the Fargo Davies Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

And James Haussler, the bowl’s Facility Manager, and his crew started moving snow around 2:00 a.m. Haussler admits clearing snow from turf is a tougher job compared to a driveway.

“It’s a million-dollar item that you’re taking care of. You have to be careful. We learned from the old ranchers. We use a manure pusher to clear it,” Haussler said. “So, that works fairly well for us. And then we brush over it. We’re hoping for a little mother nature this afternoon, hopefully, that sun pokes out just to give us a little bit more help.”

Haussler says, fortunately, the ground isn’t frozen, so any sunshine should help melt the remaining snow quicker.