Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Workers wanted: Job openings pile up across North Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Hiring managers across North Dakota are looking for ways to solve the workforce shortage that plagues the state.

Job Service North Dakota, which tracks employment data, estimates the state currently has 14,000 job openings. A decade ago, North Dakota had 8,000. State officials say the real number today is closer to 30,000, given that some employers only advertise with one job posting when looking to hire multiple people for that role.

Some of the positions remain open a long time. A survey of employers last year found that 28% of openings go unfilled longer than three months.

When Scott Wirth took over three years ago as human resource manager at Roers, a development, construction and property management company located in Fargo and Dickinson, he used to joke that with so many people filling out applications, he didn’t have to do much recruiting. Now he’s hustling every day.

“I recruit hard and am always looking for new avenues, new ways to recruit,” Wirth said.

Since the 2008 recession, North Dakota has enjoyed a low unemployment rate amid the oil boom that brought thousands of workers to the state, in addition to openings in sectors such as health care and information technology. But the workforce landscape, nationally, has changed in recent years.

“There were times in Williston where the train would arrive and an hour later our resource room was absolutely packed and people were outside waiting to get in to look for work,” said Phil Davis, Job Service customer service area director. “Now, we’ve seen a slowdown in that because there are so many other job openings across the United States, and we are competing with those states to fill those jobs.”

Arik Spencer, president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber, said the workforce shortage isn’t just problematic for employers. It’s bad for North Dakota’s economy, he said.

“That impacts tax collection, that impacts schools, parks, a whole variety of things,” Spencer said.

There’s no clear relief in sight. North Dakota’s workforce is projected to grow in the years ahead, with an additional 55,000 jobs anticipated by 2026 compared to 2016 figures. The fields expected to experience the most growth are health care and social assistance, as well as mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

“This is going to take a long-term, more surgical approach,” Spencer said. “One thing you’re not going to see is a one-bill-fixes-everything solution.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19"

Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention"

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT in Dickinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Dickinson"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19"

Importance behind mind & body health for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance behind mind & body health for students"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"
More Video

Don't Miss