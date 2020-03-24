Working from home can cause a strain on your internet service

Whether it’s working from home or talking to your doctor via FaceTime…your home internet is probably getting more traffic than it’s used to. So what can be done?

From school, to work, to 9 a.m. conference calls — most people have started doing things a little differently.

“For instance, my daughter is a fourth-grader and her teacher is sending out videos via Google Classroom,” said Trisha Mosser, a Minot resident.

Like many Americans, since the spread of COVID-19, Mosser and her children have been working from home which can be a little hectic when you add up all those devices.

“At home my children use iPads and the internet has been keeping up with that,” added Mosser.

But with school set to start online on April 6, she said she’s worried about her current internet package being able to withstand the heavy traffic and she’s not the only one.

“Most familiar call as of lately has been because everybody is home. All there devices are on. Mom and dad are trying to work from home,” said Tom Thomas, a product manager for SRT Communications.

Thomas said there are simple and free steps to take to make sure you’re covered.

For most homes, smart TVs, gaming systems and cell phones all use the internet. Making sure your router is in a central location in the house can help boost your connectivity, and making sure your devices are up to date can speed things up as well.

He added, “If the device is five to 10 years old, it’s possible it will be slower than any of your newer devices.”

Another big help…turning off your devices when you aren’t using them. Netflix and online gaming can slow things down, as we’re trying to keep up with the fast-moving times.

Thomas said if you think your speeds are slow, they can have someone come out and check to make sure your equipment is up to date and positioned correctly– free of charge.

If you have a different internet provider, you can reach out to them to see what options they have for you.