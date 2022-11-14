BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Some North Dakota snowbirds got the chance to fly out of town this weekend. Thanks to our airports working round the clock.

It only took our airports only one day to go from cancelations during Thursday’s blizzard to flying out travelers on Friday. So how do they do it?

The process at our airports, especially Bismarck airport, focuses heavily on teamwork.

Crews start working at just a quarter of an inch with the plows and the sweepers.

This ensures the planes can go down a clear runway and tarmac.

“They kept the runway open for the storm. The airlines were the ones who were making the determination based on visibility and their staff being able to get out to the airport canceling flights. Because we maintained the runway throughout the storm, the airlines were able to come in right away,” said Matthew Remynse, the Marketing and Operations Manager at Bismarck Airport.

The airport team is not a big number either working constantly on the snow: six maintenance staff, six operations staff, and five building staff maintained the grounds, inside the terminal, and the parking lot. All it took was a good rhythm, which will get them ready for the rest of the week.

“The rest of the week, we are expecting some spotty snow showers, but nothing that will cause cancellations,” said Remynse.

Minot, Williston, and Dickinson Airports followed similar protocols and got their passengers up and over the clouds starting Friday, the day after the blizzard too.

For more information from Bismarck airport, click here.