World Breastfeeding Week: Advocates speaking out

It’s world breastfeeding week and advocates are still trying to change the law and terminology on woman breastfeeding their children in public.

Current state law says it’s legal to breastfeed in public places if women are “Discreet and Modest” about it.

Last session House Bill 1330 was proposed to remove the subjective language, as well as create a penalty for any business or public place that asks breastfeeding mothers to leave. It failed on the house floor on February 12th.

It’s currently illegal to kick a mother out of a business for breastfeeding but there’s no penalty for it.

Kx news spoke with North Dakota Senator Erin Oban who was a co-sponsor on the bill. She says there was little debate over it, and she’s disappointed because North Dakota prides itself as pro-family.

“So, it’s underneath the indecent exposure part of century code. As somebody said in the debate on this bill, It is currently legal to walk around topless but not legal if somebody determines that you are not being discreet enough when you are breastfeeding. Whether we like it or not, as somebody who is sitting next to someone breastfeeding then you can avert your eyes,” said Oban.

Advocates for allowing public breastfeeding, are encouraged to express concerns to their local legislators. Senator Oban says they will continue to try to change this law in the next session in 2021.