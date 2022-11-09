MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Northland Hockey Group is expanding locations for their popular hockey tournament, The World Cup of Youth Hockey.

According to a news release, the tournament will be new to Minot and will take place at the MAYSA Arena from June 2-4, 2023.

In its seventh year of existence, the tournament has had players from nearly 20 states and three Canadian provinces compete in previous locations.

Founded in 2008, the group’s goal is to give every child an opportunity to play competitive summer hockey.

“Being on the ice in the summer makes them better players at the local association tryouts in the fall,” said Dave Druk, owner at Northland Hocket Group.

The players will scrimmage on Friday, everyone will make a team and there will be games on Saturday and Sunday with a closing ceremony.

“We are excited to have this tournament in Minot for the first time ever. Summer hockey tournaments are new for Minot. It will be a busy summer with many tournaments and events,” said Visit Minot Director Stephanie Schoenrock.

The tournament is expected to bring in over 200 athletes to compete in various age groups.

Levels offered include Mites, Squirts, Peewees for boys and Bantams for both boys and girls.

To find more information on how to register for the tournament, visit their website.