BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is a nationwide event to remember the many millions who have been killed and seriously injured on our roads. And Friday, it was held at the state Capitol.

People who lost loved ones gathered to remember them at the Capitol.

According to the State Department of Transportation, 101 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in North Dakota in 2021, and we are already seeing similar numbers this year.

The state is remembering all the lives lost and wants others to remember to follow the laws of the road.

That includes wearing a seat belt at all times, placing children in child passenger safety seats properly, driving sober and distraction-free, and obeying all posted speed limits.

To learn more about World Day of Remembrance, click here.