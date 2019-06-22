World Refugee Day Picnic

A group of organizations came together to celebrate world refugee day, as a way to bring awareness to the worldwide refugee crisis.

Being a minority in the United States is challenging enough, just imagine being from a different country and coming here. That’s why organizations are helping refugees get adjusted into society.

“Most of the world doesn’t live like we do here. So we have had friends that were refugees too and really understood what a rough time they had and how the transition was when they came back,” said Kara Speidel, volunteer at Global Neighbors.

Kara Speidel is a volunteer at Global Neighbors, a mentorship program for new Americans. Each week she interacts with her mentee to help relieve stress from the move.

“You help them with certain goals, so right now we are working on studying for a permit test and doing that and getting a job,” said Speidel.

But Global Neighbors isn’t the only organization making a difference in their lives. Lutheran Social Services is the only resettlement agency in the state that helps with jobs, housing and more.

This year Lutheran Social Services collaborated with Bismarck Global Neighbors to celebrate World Refugee Day. They hosted a picnic where people got a chance to share food, network and tell stories.

Since October, 19 refugees have come to Bismarck. Organizers say Refugees bring a lot of richness to a society.

“They bring their education, experience, life experience, their work experience, and they become a contributing member of our communities,” said Turdukan Tostokova, Resettlement Coordinator at Lutheran Social Services.

As for Speidel, she may face language barriers with her mentee, but she wouldn’t trade it in for the world.