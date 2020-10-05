World Teachers’ Day: Appreciating the teachers in your life

It’s World Teachers’ Day and some would say it’s every day — especially this year through all the ups and downs.

KX spoke with some teachers from the Bismarck-Mandan community on why they do what they do.

Teachers spend countless hours dedicated to making sure children learn not only about reading, math and science — but also life.

“I love instilling in kids just that passion and desire to learn and to just make a difference in the world,” explained Heather Kaiser, Sunrise Elementary School first grade teacher.

“Building those positive relationships for kids and teaching kids that learning is actually a lot of fun is why I do it,” shared Sarah Fox, Mandan Middle School sixth grade science teacher.

And no one educators’ journey to the classroom is like the other.

“Growing up I was always that kid in school that the teacher would have walk around and help other students when she didn’t have time,” explained Brianna Johnson, Custer Elementary Instructional Coach.

“My first degree was in sociology back in Indiana. And so when my husband and I moved to North Dakota I decided I kind of wanted a career change. And so in my 30’s, I went back to school to be a teacher,” explained Katie Babcock, Sunrise Elementary School fourth grade teacher.

“I’ve been doing alternative ed most of my life because school was hard for me. And I have the empathy to help the teachers understand the kids,” explained Susan Janko, Alternative Education Teacher at Mandan High School.

Through the pandemic, teachers have prevailed and have supported children no matter what the circumstances may be — distance learning, hybrid learning or face-to-face.

“Teaching in person, you get to have those interactions. And yes, I wear a mask every single day, all day long. But it’s still building those relationships with the kids,” explained Fox.

Every teacher expressed how important it is for them to be there for their kids, not only in this pandemic but every day whenever they need them.

World Teachers’ Day is also known as International Teachers Day.

They are definitely appreciated, especially during this time.