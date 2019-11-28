Would You Rather: Thanksgiving Edition

A fun game has people sharing their turkey day favorites.
Everyone has their traditions for thanksgiving, from plans to your favorite dish on the table.
We went out and asked people to play a Thanksgiving edition of Would You Rather.
Here are the questions and our contestant’s responses:
Football or nap?
- Football… Nap… Gross!
- Football.
- Mmm… Football.
Apple pie or pumpkin pie?
- Pumpkin Pie.
- Apple.
- Apple, apple.
Sweet potatoes or mashed potatoes?
- Mashed Potatoes
- Mashed potatoes, mashed potatoes. Sweet potatoes are nasty.
- Sweet potatoes.
Black Friday or stay home?
- Stay home.
- Black Friday shopping.
- Stay home.
Is it called stuffing or dressing?
- Stuffing! I’m surprised we said the same thing.
- I don’t care for either. But I would call it stuffing.
- Is it called stuffing or dressing? YES!
The best part of the Turkey, a leg or a breast?
- Definitely a leg.
- Breast? Breast! Yes, Breast!
- Breast.