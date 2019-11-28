Would You Rather: Thanksgiving Edition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fun game has people sharing their turkey day favorites.

Everyone has their traditions for thanksgiving, from plans to your favorite dish on the table.

We went out and asked people to play a Thanksgiving edition of Would You Rather.

Here are the questions and our contestant’s responses:

Football or nap?

  1. Football… Nap… Gross!
  2. Football.
  3. Mmm… Football.

Apple pie or pumpkin pie?

  1. Pumpkin Pie.
  2. Apple.
  3. Apple, apple.

Sweet potatoes or mashed potatoes?

  1. Mashed Potatoes
  2. Mashed potatoes, mashed potatoes. Sweet potatoes are nasty.
  3. Sweet potatoes.

Black Friday or stay home?

  1. Stay home.
  2. Black Friday shopping.
  3. Stay home.

Is it called stuffing or dressing?

  1. Stuffing! I’m surprised we said the same thing.
  2. I don’t care for either. But I would call it stuffing.
  3. Is it called stuffing or dressing? YES!

The best part of the Turkey, a leg or a breast?

  1. Definitely a leg.
  2. Breast? Breast! Yes, Breast!
  3. Breast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"

Healthy Eating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Eating"

Bell Ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bell Ringers"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Dickens Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickens Festival"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"

Your Winter Storm Questions Answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Winter Storm Questions Answered"

Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel"

Wrapping Paper Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrapping Paper Drive"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge