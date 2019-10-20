Wounded Warrior’s Visit Garrison

Five American Heroes, bonded together through the Wounded Warrior Program– traveled to Garrison as a way to share their stories and heal.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a non profit organization that services veterans who’ve been injured in the line of duty.

This weekend five purple heart recipients, from all around the United States, visited Garrison to be part of an event held by members in the community.

We spoke with Roy McKenzie, Organizer of the event and he said “we’re here to honor them for their sacrifices..bring them out, let them bond with the wildlife that North Dakota has to offer. As a member of Garrison North Dakota this is something that we’re proud to do each and every year.”



North Dakota’s great outdoors makes for a great place to relax and hunt the great game that grazes the valley, but this weekend the warriors went Pheasant hunting.

We also spoke with Glenn Schreiner, one of five owners of land used for hunting and he said this “Scheels was another big supporter they brought the trap shooting clay throwers down and so they got to warm up and they all did really well. I don’t think you would’ve bet on any of them.. against them, that’s for sure.”



The weekend made for a great outdoor experience and also gave the veterans a chance to share their stories.

“They shared a lot..you know, how they were injured, they’re families. One of them told me that this is exactly what he needed..” Schreiner said



Daniel Berryman, wounded in combat in Afghanistan in 2009 by an I-E-D, says this is the greatest therapy that he can cope with and small communities like Garrison always makes his experiences great.

“When I had got home it was just something I thought about on a regular basis and it just helps you get through the day. Whether you’re down, depressed, anxious, unhappy and then you realize that there’s things like this and people are there for you, you know.” Berryman said.

The Garrison community has committed to making this an every year tradition to show that they do appreciate our veterans and those who throw it on the line for us.