BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Happening on Saturday, December 16, the Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will be facilitating the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

According to a news release, the ceremony will be at the ND Vets Cemetery (NDVC) at 11 a.m.

Over 9,000 gravesites will be adorned with holiday wreaths.

At the same time, over 3,700 other ceremonies will happen across the United States, at sea, and abroad.

“What makes the Wreaths Across America ceremony very special is the critical role the community plays in making it a success,” said Lt. Col. Sean Johnson, the Chief of Staff for Missions for the ND Wing Civil Air Patrol. “From sponsoring the wreaths during the formal event to working together after the ceremony to lay the sponsored wreaths at each gravesite — it is the community working together to fulfill the WAA Mission which makes this event so special.”

Those who attend should be dressed appropriately for the weather and they are even welcome to help place gravesite wreaths. People are also encouraged to carpool and arrive early because of limited parking at the cemetery.

This year’s ceremony will be held outside for the first time in two years since weather conditions in 2021 and 2022 forced the cancellation of that portion of the event.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Chapel building. If you are sensitive to being outside for long periods of time, CAP asks for you to take advantage of that indoor seating.

The ceremony will also be broadcast over the PA system outside and on Facebook live through this link, so long as a connection to the internet can happen.

For the 10th year in a row, the Bismarck CAP was able to sponsor a wreath for every gravesite.