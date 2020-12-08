Wreaths Across America goes virtual in Minot

Coronavirus
Every year, wreaths are placed in cemeteries across the nation to honor those who served our country, but this year in Minot things will look a little different.

Organizers have decided to cancel this year’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony, but volunteers will still be placing wreaths at the graves. With social distancing encouraged, it’s recommended that people do not gather at the cemetery.

Instead, a video will be uploaded to Facebook showing the laying of the wreaths and the final display. We spoke to the coordinator who says this is how the ceremony may look for years to come.

“This is how we are going to start doing it. People will come to the courthouse and register by picking up their passes and instructions sheets saying what they have to do there and then they are doing further instructions,” said organizer Richard Reuer.

Reuer says that even placing the wreaths will be different. Groups will go one at a time to limit large groups being in the cemetery.

