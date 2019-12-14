Wreaths Across America Places Wreaths In Minot

Minot — More than 40 volunteers gathered at Vincent United Methodist Church in Minot for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

“The Civil Air Patrol has been taking care of the Wreaths Across America for the last six years and we’re honoring our veterans.” says Jeremy Skalicky, Commander of the Minot Civil Air Patrol.

Every year, in December, thousands of people across America honor those who have served and are no longer with us with this national event…placing hundreds of wreaths at their final resting place, and here in Minot they are keeping that tradition alive.

“Every year it’s growing. We started off with two, three hundred wreaths, now we’re at 1300 and the fact that we’re getting more and more wreaths every year just proves the fact that it’s getting out there and people are appreciating it and taking a part in it and it just means everything.” says Skalicky.

Nancy Bommelman-Bruce, was present at today’s ceremony, honoring her late father who served 4 years in the US Army, leaving it all on the line for both our country and her family, but to her surprise, her father was a recipient of the first wreath.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s overwhelming, to know that my father is being honored and I just think it’s a great thing and there should be more people honored every year for doing their service to our country..” says Nancy Bommelman-Bruce, Survivor, Father.

And the veterans still with us, feel the same way.

“I’m one of the fortunate ones I’ve been around long enough to see a lot of these here so these things like this are very important to remember all the veterans” says John Benter, 1943 Field Artilery.

Following the ceremony they gathered at Rosehill Memorial Cemetery where the first wreath was placed, leaving an everlasting effect.

“I’m sure my father is overwhelmed, “like what is all of this for”. Back then, you know, they’d say, “no this our duty this is what we do.” So I know he’s going “what are you doing”, but I’m happy that they picked my father and I’m very honored.” says Bommelman-Bruce.

The Minot Civil Air Patrol will also send more than 300 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC.